St. Thomas’ Primary School Graduation Ceremony 2017

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)- Under its theme, “Education-Top Priority for a Vibrant Sustainable Future” the St. Thomas’ Primary School held its graduation ceremony at the New Testament Church of God in Jessups on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

The ceremony began with the invocation by Rubylette Thomas. This was followed by the National Anthem.

Chairperson of the ceremony, Mr. Rohan Isles gave the opening remarks. He indicated that he was pleased to have been asked to chair such a special occasion. Isles pointed out that St. Thomas’ Primary School has always been a part of him since it was his alma mater. He was once a teacher at the school.

Sammarya James recited a poem entitled, ‘Welcome’.

Principal of the school, Ms. Norlene Smithen gave the annual school report. She indicated that it was a successful year for the school. Smithen pointed out that the school did well in a number of academic competitions and was once again victorious in the Gulf Insurance Primary School Athletic Meet. She told the students to keep on the straight and narrow path and continue working towards excellence.

Former Principal of the school, Ms. Earlene Maynard gave the feature address. She told the gathering that after she gave her farewell speech in 2009, it was indeed a pleasure to be back. Maynard told the students that it is very important that they remain steadfast to their goals when they move on to the next level. She noted that the type of bags they will have on their backs would be of very little importance if they do not utilize what is inside of the bags.

She continued, “You don’t have to worry about having JanSport or Kipling bags but is what you do with what is inside your bags”. She indicated that she is expecting them to reach places where Bill Gates reached noting that anything is possible once one believes in oneself.

Maynard also told the athletes who are currently doing well, that she expects them to reach to the Olympics. She said, “Now that Usain Bolt is retiring, I am looking forward for one of you to take over the mantle from him”. She indicated that they must keep striving for excellence and with the same mentality as Bolt, they will be unstoppable. In closing, Maynard told the parents to keep working with their children as the next level will be tougher.

Grade Six student, Abeni Brandy gave the Valedictory Speech. She told those in attendance that seven years ago, they arrived at the St. Thomas’ Primary School. She noted that they were tiny, timid and tender but with the guidance of their teachers, they were able to gain confidence over the years. Brandy said her parents also played a key role in her development and her father sometimes played both roles. She told her fellow students that they all have talents in various ways and they must use them to the best of their abilities.

The vote of thanks was given by Ms. Sherean Joseph.