St.Thomas Primary set to host 3rd annual skipping contest.

THOMAS’ PRIMARY SET TO HOST 3RD ANNUAL SKIPPING CONTEST

Eddy Caines Richards, coach at the St. Thomas’ primary School, has informed that the third annual Skipping contest to be hosted by his school, is well and truly on.

On Tuesday, Richards indicated that the annual competition, will be held this year on Friday 24th November.

He noted that not all of the primary schools will be on board this year, as some have their own scheduled activities to take care of. However, he expects a fair percentage of the schools to participate.

For the third year running, the tournament is being sponsored by the Premier of Nevis, Hon. Vance Amory and Richards took time out to thank him for his generosity over the years.

The children will compete in varying styles of skipping: forward; backward; side by side and even using two ropes at the same time.

There will also be the competition for the person who skips the longest without a break.

Richards indicated that the skipping contest lends to the fact that children become more focused and develop their skills of coordination.

Richards is inviting the general public to come out and witness the exciting event