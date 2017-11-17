Stage Set For a Grand Finale in the 2017 Malcolm Guishard Basketball League

By:Curtis Morton

It was yet another exciting game on Tuesday night, in the 2017 edition of the Malcom Guishard Basketball league, as CG Rebels and Dynasty Ballers, squared off in playoff number two.

The Dynasty team had a right to be confident. After all, they had won over the former champions in the preliminary rounds.

However, it was CG Rebels who dominated the early exchanges.

At half time they were leading by a convincing margin-41 to 28

Dynasty Ballers tied up the third quarter and then came back in the final quarter to dominate in convincing fashion. But maybe, it was a case of ‘too little-too late.’

To show how well they played: With about five minutes remaining, the CG Rebels were leading by what looked like an impregnable 20 points, but the Dynasty players made the best of a few quick turn overs and also sunk some well needed points from the free throw line, to bring the final score down to a mere four points lead, when the final whistle was blown.

Final score:

C G Rebels 70 Dynasty Ballers 66

First quarter Rebels 15 dynasty 8

Second quarter Rebels 26 dynasty 20

Third quarter tied 13

Fourth quarter dynasty 25 rebels 16

Half time score 41-28 in favor of C G rebels

C G Rebels 70 points

Jenerson France 20poi 15reb 3ass 3ste 2b/s 2 of 6 free throw made 4turnovers

Jermie Jeffers 26poi 5reb 1ass 3ste 1 of 4 free throw made 5turnover

Royden Browne 4poi 16reb 8ass 4ste 4b/s 0 of 2 free throw 6turnovers

Kirt Herbert 4poi 11reb 6ass 4ste 1turnover

Dynasty Ballers 66 points

Trevorn Simmonds 32poi 6reb 7ste 6 of 15 free throw made 8turnovers

Ronel Jones 11poi 7reb 2ass 5ste 1 of 2 free throw made 4turnovers

Creg Anglo 9poi 8reb 3ste 1b/s 0 of 1 free throw 2 turnovers

Jaleel Huggins 10poi 1reb 1ass 1ste 2turnovers

Next games Saturday 18th 6:30pm third place game Dynasty Ballers vs. Eagles

First of best of three series finals C G Rebels vs. C G Massive

Sunday 19th 6:00pm second of best of three finals C G Massive vs. C G Rebels

If a third game in the finals Tuesday 21st 7:00pm