Statement from Prime Minister on the discovery of the body of missing teen, Leanna Napoleon

The Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. the Hon Timothy Harris today issued his heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Leanna Napoleon, the 17 year-old student of the Basseterre High School whose body was found early yesterday. The teenager was last seen alive on May 8, 2017, and has been the subject of aggressive searches by law enforcement agencies, family members, friends and well-wishers in the hope of finding her alive and well.

The Prime Minister noted that Leanna’s death – and all other deaths in our Federation – represent a significant loss for our Nation as a whole, particularly when those deaths are among our youth. He said:

“The loss of Leanna is her family’s loss, and it is also the Nation’s loss. The death of a young person, in particular, is most significant and traumatic. Our young people represent the future of this Country and when their lives are cut short, their potential remains under-developed and untapped, much to the detriment of our Country,” the Prime Minister said.

In documenting his condolences to the family of Leanna Napoleon, the Federation’s Prime Minister also extended sympathy to her classmates and teachers who, like her family, must also cope with her loss, seek closure, and go through the natural grieving process. He admonished them all to take advantage of the counselling services being provided at the Basseterre High School and at the Counselling Unit of the Department of Social Services.

Prime Minister Harris took the time to extend gratitude to all who contributed in the search for Leanna Napoleon over the past six weeks.