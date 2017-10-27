Statement of the Press Secretary, Office of the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis

The Office of the Prime Minister has been informed of an innuendo-laced article titled “Michael Arrest Related to Bribery Investigation, Timothy Harris Cancels His Gatwick Transit” that was posted by the online publication Investment Migration Insider today, Thursday, October 26th, 2017, to which we take strong objection.

Given the seriousness of the innuendo published by Investment Migration Insider, its editor ought to have – with equal zeal – afforded the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis a meaningful opportunity to respond. However, in a blatant disregard of international journalism standards, Investment Migration Insider failed to contact Prime Minister Harris or his press office to provide either of them with an opportunity to comment.

Prime Minister Harris is a staunch advocate of freedom of the press, but he believes that with great power comes great responsibility.

Reporters who report irresponsibly do so at their own risk.

It is disappointing that Investment Migration Insider, which bills itself as being “the leading source of intelligence for the Citizenship and Residence by Investment Industry” would act in dereliction of its duty to its readers. How can Investment Migration Insider account for this improper and unsupportable linkage?

It has also been reported that the current leader of the Opposition said: “Was it that he was afraid of being met at Gatwick?…”

No, the Prime Minister is not afraid to travel anywhere, period. And perhaps the rejected Dr. Denzil Douglas should be considering his own future travel plans.

It is a matter of public record that Prime Minister Dr. the Honourable Timothy Harris has had to send representatives in his place to attend recent international meetings such as the United Nations General Assembly and the IMF-World Bank meetings while staying at home to deal with other important matters of state. This week, too, the Honourable Prime Minister updated the nation regarding the Dominica diplomatic passport held by Dr. Denzil Douglas, the possession of which has engaged the national community because of the significant constitutional, political and ethical repercussions.

Now far removed from such important work, Dr. Denzil Douglas seems to have nothing better to do than create distractions that are aimed at destabilizing the country.

END

.