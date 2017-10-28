Strengthening Relationships for Growth

Minister Grant has a led a delegation of tourism officials and stakeholders to the 24th Annual FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show, being held in Merida, Mexico.

The delegation included CEO of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority, Ms Racquel Brown and Product Development Manager, Mrs Melnecia Marshall. Other stakeholders present, included representation from the St. Christopher Air and Sea Authority, Delisle Walwyn & CO Ltd, St. Kitts Scenic Railway and Tropical Tours.

The FCCA Conference is a four-day event designed ​to ​foster ​a ​better ​understanding ​of ​the ​inner ​workings ​of ​the ​cruise ​industry and help attendees improve their cruise tourism business. The conference provides forums for discussions on tourism development, ports, safety, security, and other cruise industry issues.

The reception allows for delegates to experience a unique attraction within the host destination as is the case for the Quinta Montes Molin. This mansion was originally built in 1902 and has been fully restored with all of its authentic European Furniture and décor. The mansion is also home to a grand garden which was the site for the reception.