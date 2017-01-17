By:Curtis Morton

Just as the one Leper did, who returned to thank Jesus for cleansing him, so too four student/athletes who are currently on vacation from their studies in Jamaica, took time out to face the cameras on Monday to say thanks.

The four students who are presently pursuing degree courses at the GC Foster College in Jamaica are: Aljae Newton-who is concentrating on the areas of Coaching Football and Physical Education; Sianna Leader-who is majoring in Physical Education; Colin KEZRON Archibald-who is majoring in Cricket and Track and Field and Kerisha Powell-who is focusing on Sports Massage Therapy.

The four local athletes, who have obviously bonded very well, received the opportunity to study in that capacity through the rigorous workings of Minster Hazel Brandy-Williams and the Nevis Island Administration and took time out to thank Minister Williams and her entire staff, with a special mention also of Asst Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Social Development, Miss D. Michelle Liburd, for making all of the necessary arrangements on their behalf.

They also thanked their parents and other family members for their continued support.

As regards the academic side of their challenge, they all indicated that they would have coped very well for the first semester, even though it is obviously hard work and requires quite some degree of sacrifice and dedication.

Outside of the classroom, Sianna and Kerisha found time to represent their new college in their beloved game of Football and significantly helped their team to win their tournament, with Kerisha scoring all of 14 goals and Sianna one. Their team scored over forty goals in the tournament and did not concede a single goal! They both credit that to a fair goal keeper and an outstanding defensive team.

Kezron for his part, played a few games in his beloved sport of Cricket and had two significant three wicket hauls.

Aljae who is a Footballer of top quality, refrained from competitive Football in the first semester, in order to concentrate on his studies but vows to become more involved when the full season kicks off later this month.

All in all, the four young persons are very upbeat and dedicated to the task ahead. Their accommodations initially left a lot to be desired but even that is being sorted out, thanks to the interventions of Hon Hazel Brandy-Williams and her staff.

While vacationing on Nevis, they united in completing their homework assignment which involved some observations at a school of choice and are in the process of completing their respective reports.

They are set to return to Jamaica on Friday 20th January to commence their new term.