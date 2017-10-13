Students Benefit from Cuban Alumni Association

By:Curtis Morton

Charlestown-Nevis—Wednesday 11th October 2017 was a very significant day in the lives of five students on the island of Nevis and their parents and guardians.

On that day, the St. Kitts-Nevis Cuban Alumni Association, presented the students with school supplies, to assist them in their educational pursuits.

Speaking on behalf of the association was Vice President, Dr. Retna Walwyn-Browne who explained, that the presentation was a little late in coming, as it was originally planned for the month of August but had to be postponed for various reasons.

A similar presentation was already held in St.Kitts and this was now the turn of the Nevisian students.

She pointed out, that her group was committed to assisting others within the community, as they too would have received assistance to aid in their attainment of higher education.

She further noted that funds were raised mainly through the group’s fund raising efforts, such as cake sales and individual donations by members of the association.

The group liaised with the Social Services Department, in order to ascertain the students who were really in need and would benefit most from the donation of the school supplies.

The supplies included: School bags, pens, pencils, folders, exercise books, sharpeners and erasers.

Three of the five students were actually present and accepted the gift donations from President of the group, Mr. Hollis Prentice. They were accompanied by their beaming and grateful parents/guardians.

They were Tronjah Wilkes, Trecia Doras and Darren Mills. The two other students who were absent, will receive their gift packages at a later date.

Probation officer at the Social Services Department, Miss Udorna Liburd, expressed gratitude to the Cuban Alumni Association members, for their generosity in helping children in need and looked forward to the continued partnership between the two entities.

Speaking on the behalf of the parents and guardians, was Mr. Justin Moses, who expressed gratitude to the Cuban Alumni Association and asked the students to make good use of the supplies.

Also present at the ceremony were: Nadien Natta-Treasurer; Violet Williams-member and Dr. Michelle Lawrence-member.