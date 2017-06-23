Summer Camp 2017 features a wide variety of sports

Sports Officer at the Youth and Sports Department, Mr. Kelvin Bramble, spoke to the media on Wednesday and elaborated on the activities for the annual summer camp which is to be hosted by his department.

For starters this year, there will be some additions in terms of the activities available for the participating children. These include track and field, and baseball, which will be facilitated by SHUMARKO and his team from the Spanish community. So parents who are wondering how and when they can get their children involved in some form of useful activity over the upcoming summer vacation, do not have to worry anymore.

The registration forms are currently available at the Youth and Sports Department, located within the Reliable Motors mini complex and parents can register children ranging from ages 6 to 16 for as many of the activities as possible, at only $20.00 EC per child, per activity.

The activities will be coordinated at different venues at varying time periods. The camp officially commences on Monday 10th July. Parents are asked to register as quickly as possible to ensure that their child/children can be a part of the exciting summer camp and the following is the schedule of activities:

July 10th to 14th

Golf at the Four Seasons Resort from 9 to 11 am

Tennis at the Four Seasons Resort from 2 to 4 pm

Cricket at the ET Willet Park from 9 to 11 am

Other activities with venues to be confirmed are:

Swimming – July 10th to 21st

Baseball – July 17th to 28th (from 2 to 4 pm)

West Indies kiddies Cricket – July 17th to 25th (from 9am to 12 noon)

Netball – August 14th to 18th (from 9 to 11 am)

Track and field – August 21st to 25th (from 9 to 11 am)

Olympic committee – August 21st to 25th