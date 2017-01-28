Police Media Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 27, 2017(RSCNPF): A suspect is in Police custody on suspicion of a robbery committed at a Supermarket in St. Pauls on Thursday morning (January 26).

The incident that occurred around 11.00 am on Thursday morning. Investigations revealed that the two assailants entered the establishment and robbed the establishment of an undisclosed sum of money.

A mobile unit present in the St. Pauls area and a mobile unit from the Dieppe Bay Police Station responded. A number of persons were interviewed and the scene was processed by the Crime Scene Unit.

The investigation continues.