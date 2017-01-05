Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 05, 2017(RSCNPF): The suspect in the Wednesday morning (January 04) shooting incident in Sandy Point has been arrested.

A Police wanted flyer was distributed on Wednesday evening (January 04).

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force thanks the general public for their assistance in locating the individual.

Investigations are continuing.

Related

DISCLAIMER

This article was posted in its entirety as received by NevisPages.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of NevisPages.com, its sponsors or advertisers.