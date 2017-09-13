SVG Relief vessel delivering critical emergency supplies to the British Virgin Islands

Hurricane Irma Aftermath: SVG Government Media Statement

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 — A vessel will leave Port Kingstown, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday September 15th, 2017 to take food and emergency supplies to the British Virgin Islands.

On the way it will stop in Saint Lucia. Persons interested in sending supplies to their families and friends are asked to drop them off at the NEMO headquarters in Saint Lucia with proper labelling by 3pm, Thursday 14th September.

NEMO will then take these supplies to the boat. There will be no charge for the transportation of these supplies to the BVI. All packages must be properly labelled. No meats or live plants will be permitted.

An official Government delegation comprised of Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, Hon. Saboto Caesar and three (3) technicians is also expected to visit several of the hurricane affected islands to meet nationals of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to better structure further recovery assistance.

The South Central Windward Producers Co-operative will be collecting names of skilled construction workers who wish to volunteer or be employed in the reconstruction efforts in Anguilla, Barbuda, BVI and USVI. Persons are asked to bring along a valid passport for interview at the Sans Souci Learning Resource Centre from 10am – 3pm Wednesday 13th – Friday 15th of September.

Persons with family members in the BVI and other affected islands who are incapacitated in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma wishing to obtain information on possible assistance for returning to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, can do so by calling the following number:

Information Hotline: 1784 434 4955

Updates will take place during the next 24 hours.

Unable to donate items but would like to make a monetary contribution?

Those wishing to make a monetary donation can do so through the official Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA)