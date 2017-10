T-20 Tournament to Bowl off Later This Month

By:Curtis Morton

An official from the Nevis Cricket Association has informed that a T-20 Cricket tournament will be played in Nevis between the top local teams, starting later this month.

The five competing teams expected to participate in the tournament are: Highlights Int; Empire; Pennyless All Stars; Pioneers and a combined Guyanese and SDA Jets team.

More information as regards registration; prize monies and other details, will be forthcoming shortly.