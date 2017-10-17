Table tennis Comes to Nevis

A three day workshop, focusing on the introduction of Table Tennis as a sport on Nevis, was held at the ET Willet Park during the period, Thursday 12th to Saturday 14th October.

The workshop was a collaborative effort between the St. Kitts-Nevis Table Tennis Association and The Sports Department on Nevis, with main facilitator George Silversmith from Switzerland.

Representing the SKNTA was vice President, Mr. Freeman, who indicated that his Association was ably assisted by the ST. Kitts-Nevis Olympic committee (SKNOC) and also the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF).

He indicated that some eleven individuals participated in the workshop and comprised of Physical Education teachers at the two government ruin Secondary schools on the island and Sports officers.

The newly trained coaches will now be mandated to teach the game within the secondary schools.

Freeman noted that it will aid the students at the high schools in having a wider choice of sports, as they attempt the Physical Education subject at the CXC level.

Mr. Silversmith for his part, noted that he was very happy to be a part of bringing the sport to Nevis and stated that he himself has been involved with the game for over forty-two years.

The workshop concluded on Saturday 14th October with a certification ceremony.