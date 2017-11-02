Table Tennis Gear Handed Over-Coaches Certified

By:Curtis Morton

A brief ceremony was held at the ET Willett Park’s main pavilion on Wednesday, November 1, 2017.

It was held to conclude a two week training session for Coaches in Table Tennis.

The local coaches received their certificates and Coach George Silversmith handed over well needed equipment to Mr. Kelvin Bramble of the youth and Sports Department.

The equipment includes two Table Tennis boards; a number of rackets and a number of balls.

Bramble thanked Mr. Silversmith for the kind donations, on behalf of his department and noted that the newly qualified coaches will be teaching the sport in the schools and the communities.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Curtis Morton jr.