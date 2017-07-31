Tasania Wilkinson Crowned Miss CSS 2017

By:St. Clair ‘Sazam’ Hull

Nevispages.com

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-A number of persons turned out at the Nevis Cultural Complex on Saturday, July 29, 2017 to witness the staging of Miss CSS Pageant 2017.

Four contestants competed for the prestigious title and at the conclusion of the contest, Ms. Tasania Wilkinson was crowned Miss CSS 2017.

The battle between the contestants was extremely competitive from the inception. All the participants personified self confidence and determination as they competed against each other in four judged segments. The segments were, Best Guess, Talent, Evening Wear and Interview.

At the end of the evening’s proceedings, Ms. Mackelsia Scarborough was placed first runner up with a total of 547 points. She captured the Best Interview segment.

Ms. Tasania Wilkinson gained the nod of the judges and won the contest amassing a total of 547.2 points. She was victorious in the Talent segment.

The other two contestants were Ms. Sencia Williams and Ms. Dakera Sargeant. Sargeant won the Best Guess and Evening Wear segments.