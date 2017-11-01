TDC continues to encourage the public to ‘Think Pink’ in October

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The TDC Home and Building Depots are encouraging the public to ‘Think Pink’ with its breast cancer awareness campaign.

As part of the month-long sales and promotional activities, customers will receive a bundle of savings with the pink ribbon sale offering up to seventy-five percent (75%) in savings, as well as, flash sales every Friday with exclusive bargains on a wide variety of items in every product category instore.

Additionally, on 27th and 28th October, all pink star items at both locations in St. Kitts and Nevis will carry a twenty-five percent (25%) discount offer.

The companies have once again partnered with a team of certified and trained health professionals to provide access to free breast screening for women and men in the “Pink Room” every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The sessions will also include counselling and referral services, where necessary, to further reinforce the message that early detection can save lives.

Donations to support the cause are welcomed and can be made at any cashier station to help those affected get access to financial resources (through the St. Kitts and Nevis Breast Cancer Patients Assistance Fund) in their fight against the dreaded disease.

This annual initiative is organised to not only raise the level of National consciousness but also to show corporate solidarity, while supporting the fighters, admiring the survivors, honouring the taken, and never giving up hope for cure.