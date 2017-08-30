TDC continues to invest in educational advancement at the University level through the M. L. King Scholarship Grant

Continuing its mission to advance education within the Federation, the TDC Group of Companies recently presented four (4) students; two (2) Kittitians and two (2) Nevisians with the 2017 TDC Michael L. King Scholarship Grant.

Ms. Jamourne Alford, Ms. Brucia Nolan, Mr. Kamil Wilkin and Ms. Krystan Springette each received the annual honourary bursary of EC$13,500 (US$5000.00) to further their studies at the University of the Virgin Islands, Midwestern University and the University of the West Indies, respectively.

Mr. Earle Kelly, TDC Group Chairman spoke of the firm’s commitment to the initiative and paid homage to Mr. Michael King, the company’s second chairman, after whom the programme is named and his belief in educational values.

“Education has always been acknowledged as a catalyst to creating opportunities for discovery, innovation, and economic transformation. TDC has always been in the vanguard in this regard and has made it part of our corporate mission. This endeavour was established in honour of a man who was and in fact, still is a staunch advocate of educational excellence. Many of us across the company can attest to this. He encouraged, sometimes cajoled us to continue to educate ourselves, and this scholarship is a fitting tribute to commemorate his commitment to higher education and personal development,” Mr. Kelly said.

He also challenged the new awardees to return to the Federation to make their own contribution to the development of the country after the completion of their respective programmes to assist in the ongoing process of Nation building.

“We, here at TDC are proud of you and wish you every success in your endeavours. However, we want you to return home. St. Kitts and Nevis, needs you to return to play your play in advancing the productive capacity of our thriving Federation.”

To date, an investment of EC$526,500 has been made to thirty-five (35) citizens, which has enabled them to pursue full time university studies in the following disciplines; Agriculture, Architecture, Engineering, Information Technology, Accounting, Economics, Pharmacology, Education, and Construction Management.

The Michael L. King Scholarship Grant was introduced in 2007.