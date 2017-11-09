TDC Group of Companies donates EC$20,000 to support Hurricane Relief Efforts in the Region

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Following the launch of its hurricane relief fund set up to assist the citizens and residents in Anguilla, Barbuda, Dominica, St. Maarten/St. Martin, and Tortola who were significantly impacted by the passage of Hurricanes Irma and Maria, the TDC Group of Companies has raised twenty thousand dollars (EC$20,000) towards the humanitarian cause.

The funds were presented to the Rotary Club of St. Kitts, the company’s civic partner at its weekly meeting on Thursday 8th November 2017. The Service Club is currently working with several agencies (government and non-governmental) on the ground across several affected communities.

Although much-needed supplies such as, canned goods, water, medicine, and building materials have already been delivered, this contribution will go towards providing additional resources to strengthen the islands recovery and rebuilding efforts.

The cash donation was made possible through cash contributions from the general public, who continue to make pledges at the Point of Sale counters in all retail outlets in St. Kitts and Nevis, through the TDC ‘Shop and Share’ initiative.

The ‘Shop and Share’ programme was first introduced in 2013 at the TDC Business Centre and City Drug Store (Nevis) Limited, to provide assistance to underprivileged children through the donation of a variety of school supplies to better prepare them for academic success in the classroom.