TDC Insurance Company Limited continues its Road Safety Campaign through collaboration with the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force

Basseterre, St. Kitts – The TDC Insurance Company Limited continues its Road Safety Campaign in collaboration with the Traffic Department of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force and recently handed over several Road Safety signs to the law enforcement unit.

At a brief yet significant ceremony, attended by Mr. Earle Kelly, TDC Group Chairman, Mr. Ian Queeley, Commissioner of Police, Mr. Carl Caines, Inspector with responsibility for the Traffic Department (along with two members of his team), Ms. Evon Rogers, General Manager, TDC Insurance Company, other Company Executives and staff held at its Head Office on Fort Street in Basseterre.

Ms. Evon Rogers, the TDC Insurance Company Manager, in handing over the signs expressed the company’s commitment to this initiative and indicated that this is an ongoing effort with this being the latest addition.

“We are pleased to hand over sixty-four (64) traffic signs that are worth over EC$30,000. This presentation is a continuation of our Road Safety Campaign, which included radio Public Service Announcements, television ads and bumper stickers; educating the public on the importance of road safety.”

Also commenting on the initiative, Mr. Earle Kelly Chairman of the TDC Group of Companies noted that “the furtherance of the project is an important facet that affects the lives of all our road users whether residents or visitors.”

Mr. Ian Queeley, Commissioner of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, speaking on behalf of the rank and file of the Police Force, thanked the company for its ongoing efforts and lamented on how important the signs are especially with the increase in vehicle registrations reaching 30,000 in St. Kitts and Nevis to date.

“We are grateful that TDCIC has come forward again in a meaningful way. Since the number of road users has increased over time our roads especially in built up areas have been regularly congested. I believe these signs will help the Police to regulate the traffic in Basseterre and its environs.”

In 2009, TDCIC launched its Buckle Up Campaign and since then has been a strong Corporate advocate for Road Safety.