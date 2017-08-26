TDC partners with Champs for Charity for a humanitarian cause

The TDC Group of Companies and local foundation Champs for Charity have collaborated to assist Ms. Kassandra Henry, who recently lost her home and all her personal belongings in a fire in July.

The Sandy Point resident was presented with a Daiichi 24-inch gas stove with oven held at the TDC Home and building Depot on the Frigate Bay Road, on Tuesday 22nd August 2017.

In handing over the much-needed appliance, Ms. Shirley Julius, the Champs for Charity Chairperson spoke to the organisation’s pledge to community outreach and how TDC’s collaboration is helping to achieve the organisation’s mandate.

“Champs is an organisation that is committed to helping out in our community, and today through our partnership with the TDC Group, who has worked with us to help us raise some much-needed funds, we are able to make this donation of a brand-new appliance to Ms. Henry.

In response to receiving the cooker, an elated Henry expressed thanks to the local company and the charity for their kind and timely donation.

“Thank you. I am grateful and very thankful. Thank you for what you what you have done for me.”

The contribution forms part of TDC’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibly efforts to ‘give back’ and support social organisations in their endeavours to help improve the lives of citizens in St. Kitts and Nevis.