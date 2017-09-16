TDC partners with the Rotary Club of St. Kitts to support Hurricane Irma Relief Efforts

The TDC Group of Companies in partnership with The Rotary Club of St. Kitts have embarked on a drive to assist persons who have been affected by Hurricane Irma in our neighbouring islands.

Through the company’s extension of its ‘Shop and Share’ initiative, the public can now make cash donations using the code IRMA RELIEF towards the humanitarian cause at the Point of Sale Counters in all TDC retail stores in St. Kitts and Nevis.

All the funds collected from the relief effort will be pooled and distributed (via the Rotary Club of St. Kitts) to help the citizens and residents in Anguilla, Barbuda, Maarten/St. Martin, and Tortola with much needed supplies such as, food, water, and medicine, in addition to providing building materials, as part of the longer-term recovery assistance to help them rebuild.

The Corporate backing will also advance efforts on the ground to build a stronger response capacity through collaboration with government and non-governmental organisations to ensure that the countries are better equipped to respond and act in the face of future challenges.

The ‘Shop and Share’ programme was first introduced in 2013 at the TDC Business Centre and City Drug Store (Nevis) Limited to provide assistance to underprivileged children through the donation of a variety of school supplies to better prepare them for academic success in the classroom.