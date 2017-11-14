Team SKNDF Cops This Year’s Security Forces Road Relay Trophy

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 13, 2017 (RSCNPF): The team from the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) left Sandy Point on Sunday (October 12) with the top prize and bragging rights when they outran their fellow agencies in this year’s Security Forces Road-Relay.

After moving up into first place, team SKNDF was able to maintain a steady pace and kept the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force in second place during the final leg of the race. The winning team comprised Cleon Saunders, Derricio Sylvester, Jamari Nisbett and Kiran Malcolm.

A total of six teams participated in this year’s event. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, Her Majesty’s Prison, The St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services, The St. Kitts and Nevis Coast Guard, Her Majesty’s Customs and Excise Department and The St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force. The race was four miles long and each team member ran for one mile. The race began in Newton Ground near the Ramada Hotel Development. It came to an end on the main road just outside the basketball court in Sandy Point. This year’s sponsors were Warner’s One Stop and MaPau.

The Security Forces Road Relay was a preliminary activity to this year’s Police Week events slated for November 25 to December 02.

Chairman of the Police Sports Club, Jerry Watts, said that he was very satisfied with this year’s level of participation and thanked all the agencies for helping to make the event a success.

Also present was Commissioner of Police, Ian Queeley. In handing over the trophy to the winning team, Mr. Queeley told all participants that they performed incredibly well and gave special commendations to the winners.