Tennis and Golf Camps Close At Four Seasons

By:Curtis Morton

The Four Seasons Resort was the venue for the closing ceremony of the one week camps which catered for the teaching of the sports of Tennis and Golf to youngsters aged 6 to 16.

The two camps which ran daily, with Golf in the morning and Tennis in the afternoon, ran for the period Monday 10th to Friday 14th July and were coordinated by the Department of Youth and Sports and ably assisted by the prestigious Four Seasons Resort, which loaned its coaches and facilities for the entire week.

The ceremony was chaired by Tennis Pro, David Wilson who noted that it was a pleasure for him to be a part of the sessions and stated that generally the children were well behaved.

Director of Guest Communications, MacKay France, added his voice to the proceedings and congratulated Golf Coach, Robert Byron, for his sacrifice and hard work and extended similar sentiments towards David Wilson, the Tennis coach.

In addition, he saluted the efforts of Anthony Webbe, who has assisted the coaches over the years in tutoring the children.

He stated that usually the guests at the hotel would get together and have a fund raiser, from which the returns would be used to assist the children.

The previous years, the participants each got a tennis racket and last year, each participant got a cap.

However, last year’s fund raiser got rained out and so as not to disappoint the children, Mr. France teamed up with the coaches and gave each participant a Four Seasons’ key ring.

Mr. France further committed the Hotel’s continued support to the program for many more years to come.

Speaking on behalf of the Youth and Sports department, was Mr. Kelvin Bramble, who thanked the Four Seasons Resort, Mr. France and all of the coaches, including his team of coaches from the department, who assisted with the programs.