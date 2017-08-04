Tennis Session Precursor to Major Event

By:Curtis Morton

Director of Guests Communications at the Four Seasons Resort, Mr. MacKay France has indicated that a tennis session which was held at the courts of the prestigious hotel, on Saturday 29th July, was only a warm up to bigger things to come.

The Tennis session featured Tennis players and enthusiasts from St.Kitts and Nevis and featured interesting exchanges between both male and female players from between the hours of 10 am to 12.00 noon.

Mr. France explained that previously, the hotel hosted Tennis tournaments between departments and also included members of the general public in other tournaments. Sadly those days are no more.

However, his hope is to bring back the glory days of Tennis competitions to the resort and so in November of this year, the plans are afoot to host the NEVIS OPEN.

This will include both singles and doubles tournaments and will feature various age groups of male and female players.

France is hoping that as many of the Tennis playing enthusiasts across the island, will register for the tournament at the appropriate time, as he is convinced that it will a very exciting competition.