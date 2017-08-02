Tereka Browne crowned Miss Culture Swimwear 2017

By:St. Clair ‘Sazam’ Hull

Nevispages.com

(CHARLESTOWN NEVIS)-A number of persons assembled at the Nevis Cultural Complex on the night of Tuesday, August 1, 2017 to witness the Ms. Culture Swimwear competition.

Five contestants competed against each and were judged in four segments. Identical wear, one piece, two piece and creative wear.

The ladies rocked the stage displaying physique, modeling skills and creativity. However at the end of the competition, Tereka Browne defeated her competitors. Browne won all four segment s and gained an overall tally of 770 points. She also won miss photogenic and was voted most popular contestant.

First runner up was awarded to Monique Hall who gained a total of 708 points and second runner up was given to Kashima Robin with 696 points.

The other two contestants who participated in the competition were Stavena Lewis and Fayola Vanterpool.