Thailand offers study opportunities through NIA

NIA CHARLESTOWN NEVIS (November 28, 2017) — The following is a notice from the Human Resources Department in the Nevis Island Administration, dated November 28, 2017, regarding study opportunities in Thailand.

The Nevis Island Administration (NIA), Human Resources Department is pleased to inform you of the following courses that are being offered by the Thailand International Cooperation Agency for 2018:

1. Sexually Transmitted Infections Case Management;

2. Tropical Medicine, Community Health Care and Research;

3. Towards Low Carbon Society via Holistic Environmental Engineering Approach; and

4. Global Warning Mitigation and Adaption by Balancing Sustainable Energy Management.

Kindly note that all courses will be funded by the Royal Thai Government. All applications must be submitted by 31 January 2018.