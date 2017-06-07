The Department of Youth & Sports Nevis to Host Youth Coaching Course

The Department of Youth & Sports Nevis will be hosting a Youth Coaching Course from June 12th-16th, 2017. This course which was negotiated through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headed by the Honorable Mark Brantley will be facilitated by the Royal Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) through its World Coaches Program.

The course will target 25 coaches in Nevis and expose them to the youth coaching philosophy of the Netherlands which has produced many world class players including Patrick Kluivert, Dennis Bergkamp, Arien Robben, Edwin Van da Sar and many more. The course will include theory and practical components and also Life Skills Training.

The local coordinators for the World Coaches Program Course are Jamir Claxton (Director of Sports) and Vijay Harinarine (Youth Development Officer). The instructors from the KNVB are Mr. Ad Derksen and Mr Etienne Siliee. During the course youth players in the Department of Youth & Sports Development Program will be introduced to coaching methods used in the Netherlands.