The Nevis Solid Waste Department: Notice

The General Public Is Asked To Take Note That The Nevis Solid Waste Management Authority Amnesty Period Is Scheduled For Monday October 30th 2017 To Monday November 13th 2017.

Persons Are Allowed To Take Metallic Items, White Goods, Derelict Vehicles And Galvanize To The Low Ground Landfill Free Of Cost.

Wooden Items, Green Waste And Mixed Loads Which Includes Metallic Waste Will Not Be Exempted.

Please Be Guided Accordingly.

Pass The Word Around. Each One Tell One.