‘The Premier took flight like the still missing airport ATM machine while I awaited the meeting.’ – Hon. Robelto Hector

A meeting that was scheduled between Premier of Nevis, Hon. Vance Amory, Leader of the Concerned Citizen Movement and Hon. Robelto Hector, the Nevis Reformation Party’s candidate for Charlestown, was abruptly cancelled.

According to Mr. Hector, the meeting between the two was scheduled for Tuesday, June 27, 2017. However, on Monday, June 26, 2017, Hector stated that he received a call from the Premier’s office informing him that there was no time scheduled for any meeting.

Hector noted that his understanding of the matter was that, the Premier left the country during the weekend unbeknownst to him, as he prepped and readied himself for the meeting that would have given him the chance to discuss a number of pertinent matters.

He further explained that such matters would have included the failure of the Nevis Island Assembly to meet thus far for 2017, the current crime situation on the island and the state of electricity.

Another issue that would have been addressed was the letter that Mr. Hector wrote to the Premier a few weeks ago demanding that the Federal Government and Nevis Island Administration enact the Integrity In Public Life Act and Ordinance respectively, and the immediate dismissal of Hon. Mark Brantley, Deputy Premier of Nevis.

It is still unclear when Premier Amory is expected to return on island but, Mr. Hector is hopeful that the meeting can be rescheduled, although, he has not received any updates about such a possibility.