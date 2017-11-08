The UWI partners with Sagicor to launch

Regional Headquarters, Jamaica. Monday, November 06, 2017— In a renewed venture, The University of the West Indies (The UWI) and the Sagicor Financial Corporation have launched the Sagicor-UWI Cricket High Performance Centre under The UWI’s Faculty of Sport. The announcement was made at a press briefing held on Tuesday, October 24, 2017 at the University’s Cave Hill Campus in Barbados.

The former facility—The Sagicor UWI WICB High Performance Centre—was established in 2010, around the vision and educational approaches of Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, who was brought onto the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) first by then President Ken Gordon and maintained by President Julian Hunte. Professor Beckles’ agenda was to establish a skills-training and consciousness-raising academy to move young players beyond the divisive and subversive culture that was weakening West Indies cricket. A new and informed player awareness and a modern mentality was necessary adding the values of citizenship to technical competence. The WICB-UWI partnership however ended under the Cameron administration, when the WICB, now Cricket West Indies (CWI) opted to pursue a different strategy… For further information, please see the attached news release and accompanying photos. Grateful for your kind consideration for publishing.