By:Curtis Morton

The way I see it, eclipses are slated among the unique phenomenons of this life that occur, according to one expert, at an average of 2.4 solar eclipses every year.

He stated that there are four types of eclipses, all occurring during the new moon phase of the moon’s cycle, when it passes between the Earth and the Sun.

On Monday, August 21, 2017, a total solar eclipse will be visible in totality within a band across the entire contiguous United States; it will only be visible in other countries as a partial eclipse.

St.Kitts and Nevis will be among the various countries around the world that is expected to experience a partial solar eclipse on August 21.

As per usual, many persons are looking forward with great anticipation towards the upcoming eclipse which is predicted to occur at around 2.21 pm on Monday 21st August and is expected to last for over two hours.

The records will indicate that the last time we had a similar occurrence, was in 1998.

An Optometrist in Antigua, Dr. Jillia Bird is cautioning individuals against using sunshades and solar filter glasses.

“Sunglasses widen your pupil. The pupil dilates behind the dark filter; [so] if you cannot verify the filter on your face your pupil will be large and accepting of damaging radiation,” she said. The optometrist said it is difficult for customers to confirm the authenticity of filter glasses especially on the internet.

“People have no way of confirming that those filters are bona fide [as] the internet is being flooded now with fake filters. Scammers are stamping the international standard organization, certified numbers on fake glasses and passing them off as real,” she said.

Well I newa!

Here is some advice that has been given in terms of viewing the eclipse:

“The total solar eclipse is quickly approaching, and as you get prepared to view the rare event, you need to make sure you correctly protect your eyes with either eclipse safety glasses or a pinhole viewer.

Sunglasses won’t protect your eyes well enough. To make sure you don’t permanently damage your eyesight, you need to get special eclipse glasses that say ISO on them.

If they aren’t ISO certified they still might hurt your eyes while viewing the eclipse.

If you can’t get a pair of safety glasses, you can also make a pinhole viewer.

This is especially great for kids to use since they won’t ever have to look at the sun and risk hurting their eyes.

Mandi Ried from the Don Harrington Discovery Center explains a simple way to make a pinhole viewer.

All you need are a few pieces or thicker paper, some aluminum foil and a pin or a paperclip to poke a small hole.

First you need to cut out a small square in the center of the paper. Cover the square hold with aluminum foil and poke a pin size hole in the center of the foil.

To use your pinhole viewer, hold it out in front of you with the sun shining through the hole. It will then reflect the sun onto the ground below.

You can also put a piece of white paper on the ground so you can see the reflection more clearly.

Pinhole viewers can be made in minutes and are a fun activity to make as a family.

The eclipse is going to be a great event to witness, but it is not worth hurting your eyes over, so make sure to protect your eyes.”

So, when I read this, it occurred to me that we should take this seriously or we can get a lot of folks with damaged eyes as a result. We cannot afford that.

It also reminds me that one day when Jesus Christ returns, the brightness of his coming is going to literally blind the wicked.

It is going to be a worldwide occurrence—every eye shall see him. Nobody will be viewing his dramatic return on CNN or NTV.

Mark 13:26-27 “At that time men will see the Son of Man coming in clouds with great power and glory. And he will send his angels and gather his elect from the four winds, from the ends of the earth to the ends of the heavens.”

The point I am trying to make is that as we prepare for Monday’s occurrence which we KNOW about, even more so, we should prepare for Jesus’ soon return on a day we DON’T EVEN KNOW ABOUT!

That’s the way I see it. How do you see it?