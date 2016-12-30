By:Curtis Morton

The way I see it, we MEN have to MAN UP and demonstrate some responsible behaviour, as we move about our daily lives.

I wrote about it already but some weeks when I am thinking that I won’t have anything to write about, people always present me with a hot topic, just because of their sometimes lewd behaviour.

Yes, sometime ago, I mentioned that many women within our community have expressed disgust at the way a lot of our MEN go about relieving themselves in public places.

It was further mentioned that even though, in years gone by, some of our older women, demonstrated a similar habit of simply urinating every and anywhere, our modern day women, are way about that kind of behaviour now and you don’t see women just relieving themselves along any side streets.

So it means that We MEN have to lift our game and set proper examples for our boys to follow.

It was expressed to me that at a recent meeting held at the conference room of the Nevis Credit Union, one of the individuals at the meeting, left the meeting, walked down the steps and walked to the other side of the main road and jacked up there on the sidewalk and urinated freely as if he did not have a care in the world. The individual who was observing him, stated that the man even had time to read the sign by which he was standing, so composed was he. Mark you, the Credit Union has adequate restrooms in place.

Well I newa!

However, this one takes the cake and this is the one that got me in the mood to write this week.

It was only on Tuesday night of this week, I returned to Sunshine’s to collect some visitors to our shores, who had gone there for a night out.

As I waited in my bus, I must have dozed off because I was forced into a sense of alertness, when I felt my bus rock.

I got up startled and saw a young man just about to urinate holding on to my bus and facing my bus. I immediately started the engine to alert him that someone was in the bus and he skedaddled away grabbing his pants and urinated several feet away from the bus.

He then returned and took what looked like a glass of some kind of drink that he had placed on the top of my bus, while he was about to urinate.

Well I newa!

Now I have seen dogs just walk up to vehicles and deliberately urinate on the tyres but human beings——–!!!

I watched the guy apparently a little intoxicated and maybe embarrassed, walk away, but the amazing story does not end there. He walked over to the vehicle next to mine, a dark car, unlocked it, as I saw the lights flash and went in and sat down.

That made me hopping mad. The man was going to urinate on my vehicle and his was parked just several feet away!

Well I newa!

Now how do you rate people like these???

I watched the vehicle as he slowly reversed and started pulling away. I wanted his license plate number for this write up. Shockingly, his illuminating light was not working (a ticketable offence, if you ask me) and so I did not get the license number.

However, I am appealing to our men and boys to stop this kind of behaviour. We can do better than that.

By the way, the bible even admonishes us about such behaviour:

1 Kings 14:10

‘Therefore, behold, I will bring evil upon the house of Jeroboam, and will cut off from Jeroboam him that pisseth against the wall, and him that is shut up and left in Israel, and will take away the remnant of the house of Jeroboam, as a man taketh away dung, till it be all gone.’

Hey guys, let us seek to do better. A new year is upon us. This is as good a time to start our new attitude.

That’s the way I see it. How do you see it?