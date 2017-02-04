By:Curtis Morton
The way I see it, it does not pay to be conceited.
I learnt that lesson the hard way, in my youthful days as my sister made me feel the pain for my waywardness.
My sister is older but as the only girl, we boys (seven of us) basically caused her much stress and distress.
Mark you, no question about it, we loved our sister, but after all she was a GIRL and those days girls were treated differently.
They could not participate in certain activities and she would have been banned from certain meetings which were exclusively for the BOYS.
Now, this particular day, I was teasing my sister about something and remember hitting her and running away.
She pleaded with me to stop it. Obviously she was in no mood for games and was more than a little upset.
The idiot in me, saw the red flag going up; saw all of the danger signs but persisted in my ill-fated enjoyment of hitting my sister and running away.
Then it happened. As I rushed close to her and hit her and started running away and laughing, I turned my face towards her just in time to receive a well-directed milk can, flush over my left eye.
Well I newa!
My sister in her wrath had had enough and had taken aim with the milk can.
I lost some blood, got some stitches and still have the scar to show for it. Fortunately it is covered by my eye brow.
Of course my sister and I have long since made up and we are grown now and still love each other very much but conceitedness really does not pay and even though we forgave each other, the scar remains.
Guess what? Jesus Christ suffered on a cross and has his nailed scarred hands to show for the sacrifice he made on our behalf.
Even though we definitely do not deserve it, he has made the sacrifice to give us a chance to eternal life with him.
The choice of course is ours.
However, we can choose to continue to play conceited but if we do, eternal hell fire will be far more excruciating than a well-directed milk can.
That’s the way I see it. How do you see it?
Related
The Way I See It
Date: Sat February 4, 2017 in Commentary | Local |0 0
By:Curtis Morton
The way I see it, it does not pay to be conceited.
I learnt that lesson the hard way, in my youthful days as my sister made me feel the pain for my waywardness.
My sister is older but as the only girl, we boys (seven of us) basically caused her much stress and distress.
Mark you, no question about it, we loved our sister, but after all she was a GIRL and those days girls were treated differently.
They could not participate in certain activities and she would have been banned from certain meetings which were exclusively for the BOYS.
Now, this particular day, I was teasing my sister about something and remember hitting her and running away.
She pleaded with me to stop it. Obviously she was in no mood for games and was more than a little upset.
The idiot in me, saw the red flag going up; saw all of the danger signs but persisted in my ill-fated enjoyment of hitting my sister and running away.
Then it happened. As I rushed close to her and hit her and started running away and laughing, I turned my face towards her just in time to receive a well-directed milk can, flush over my left eye.
Well I newa!
My sister in her wrath had had enough and had taken aim with the milk can.
I lost some blood, got some stitches and still have the scar to show for it. Fortunately it is covered by my eye brow.
Of course my sister and I have long since made up and we are grown now and still love each other very much but conceitedness really does not pay and even though we forgave each other, the scar remains.
Guess what? Jesus Christ suffered on a cross and has his nailed scarred hands to show for the sacrifice he made on our behalf.
Even though we definitely do not deserve it, he has made the sacrifice to give us a chance to eternal life with him.
The choice of course is ours.
However, we can choose to continue to play conceited but if we do, eternal hell fire will be far more excruciating than a well-directed milk can.
That’s the way I see it. How do you see it?
Share this:
Related