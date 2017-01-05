Theresa May is under increasing pressure amid a deepening divide between some mandarins and ministers over the continued Brexit row following Sir Ivan Rogers’ resignation as Britain’s ambassador to Brussels, just weeks before talks are due to begin.

In a scathing resignation letter, Rogers said: “Serious multilateral negotiating experience is in short supply in Whitehall” and called on his colleagues to “challenge ill-founded arguments and muddled thinking”.Read More…http://www.ibtimes.co.uk/theresa-may-faces-mandarin-revolt-brexit-tensions-rise-after-sir-ivan-rogers-resignation-1599378