Thieves break into St. Kitts’ General Post Office, make off with cash, stamps, packages

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, June 19th 2017 – The General Post Office (CPO) in Basseterre, the St. Kitts capital, is now a crime scene.

Reports that the GPO on the ground floor of the Inland Revenue Department has been broken into overnight have been confirmed.

According to sources, numerous items including cash and postage stamps, and several packages containing phones, shoes, clothing and electronics for persons have been stolen.

It is reported that items were also stolen from the vault

Police are on the scene and staff members are standing on the outside.