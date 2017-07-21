Thirteen Nationals Receive 2017 Taiwan Scholarship Award

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 20, 2017 (SKNIS): Another 13 nationals will be added to the already 55 studying in the Republic of China (Taiwan), as they were named the recipients of the 2017 Taiwan Scholarship Awards, at a ceremony held at the Ocean Terrace Inn (OTI) on Wednesday, July 19.

Eight individuals, namely, Javoni Isaac; Anesha Gonsalves; Bridgette Morton; Jonelle Irish; Peter Douglas; Saidah Smithen; Kyra Seaton; and Davielle France, received the Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) scholarship, while five in the persons of Danielle Weekes; Francisco Novas; Gracelyn Hanley; Jazel Roland; and Javeim Blanchette were recipients of the International Cooperation Development Fund (ICDF) scholarship. Of the 13 persons, two will be pursuing Masters Degrees, while 11 will pursue degrees at the Bachelors level.

Minister of Education, the Honourable Shawn Richards, said that the number of students receiving scholarships “represents a very substantial investment” in the federation’s youth by the Republic of China (Taiwan), and will redound to the benefit of the country.

“These scholarships are going a very long way in extending and improving the range of skills and competencies that can be found within our nation. Whenever each cohort of awardees graduates and returns to our federation, the overall human resource of St. Kitts and Nevis is enhanced dramatically,” said the education minister. “Undoubtedly, these scholarships represent a priceless investment that enable more of our people to sharpen their competitive edge in the areas of medicine, technology, finance, engineering and business administration.”

He said that the recipients should take note that the scholarships awarded to them are fully funded.

“What makes this even more tremendous is that while the overall cost of further education continues to rise, these are full scholarships, which cater for such things as housing, tuition, insurance, textbook cost, return airfare, credit fees and the awardees also receive a monthly allowance. Again, I say that is a tremendous opportunity that these scholarship recipients are receiving,” said Minister Richards, adding that since assuming the post as minister of education, he has witnessed almost 40 persons being awarded Taiwan scholarships.

The education minister highlighted the relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) stating the many have benefited greatly.

“As a result of the favourable diplomatic relations between our federation and the Republic of China (Taiwan), our citizens have been able to benefit in tremendous ways. In the realm of Education, the Republic of China (Taiwan) through its embassy, has partnered with us in many ways,” he said. … “This ceremony is held to acknowledge yet another way in which our nation’s development agenda is supported by the Republic of China (Taiwan).”

Minister Richards extended tremendous gratitude to the Government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), in particular, Resident Ambassador, His Excellency George Gow Wei Chiou, and First Secretary, Daniel Kuo, for their “diligence, thoroughness, and overall commitment to this and every initiative” in which both countries are involved.