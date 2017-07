Three Nevisians in Leewards under 17 Team

By:Curtis Morton

Three Nevisians have been included in the Leewards under 17 team, which is currently engaged in the West Indies under 17 tournament, being played in Trinidad.

The three players are: Trishawn Francis; Bodgenarine Sharma and Carlon Tuckett.

Incidentally, Carlon Tuckett is the youngest player in the entire tournament.