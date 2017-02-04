Inspector Eldrin Dickenson (r), Sergeants Consie Rogers (c) Valentine Hodge upon completion of Advanced Polygraph Course

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 03, 2017 (RSCNPF): Three (3) officers of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force completed the Regional Security System Training Institute’s (RSS-TI) Advanced Polygraph Examiner Course on Friday (February 03) in Antigua.

The officers from the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force are Inspector Eldrin Dickenson and Sergeants Consie Rogers and Valentine Hodge. The officers were joined by officers from Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica, Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Inspector Eldrin Dickerson said, “the objective of the training was to reinforce already acquired skills and to highlight the latest changes in policy and procedures with regards to the principles of polygraph for the participants.” He added, “it was also a good refresher for techniques relating to both pre-employment screening and diagnostic testing.”

Commissioner of Police Mr. Ian M. Queeley said, “the timing of this training was relevant and also spot on, as our Police Service has decided to embark on the wholesale usage of Polygraph screening as part of the recruiting process and also in part to ensure the integrity of the force is maintained throughout the ranks.”

Commissioner Queeley added, “their skills will be put to use.”