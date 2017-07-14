Titans Track And Field Club Perform Creditably In Anguilla

By:Curtis Morton

The Titans track and field club recently returned from Anguilla where the athletes participated in the Starters Invitational track and field meet.

President of the club, Dwayne Warner noted that it was a reward of sorts for those athletes who came to training regularly and showed real interest in their personal development.

He also took time out to thank the various sponsors of the trip which included the club’s main sponsor, A1 Office Technology; the Nevis Island Administration; NAAA and Lester Blackett.

Coach Jermaine for his part indicated that the team was very well accommodated in Anguilla, actually staying at a sea side villa. In terms of the on the track performances, Joselle Weekes emerged as class champion in the under 15 girls and Jahmaine Bartlette in the under 15 boys, was also class champion.

Here is a rundown of the athletes and the events in which they participated:

Joselle Weekes- Gold in the 400; bronze in the 100; bronze in the 200; shot put

Tinesha Perkins-4th in the 100 and bronze in the 200

Jahmaine Bartlette-Gold in the 400; silver in the 100; silver in the 200 and silver in the long jump

D’atryl Stanley- Gold in the 400; bronze in the 200; bronze in the 100; gold in the long jump

Brandon Flemming-Silver in the shotput

President Warner warmly congratulated the young athletes and asked them to continue to work hard and vowed that there are bigger and better things in store for them in the upcoming year.