Top Official Says All Is Set For Big Match on Saturday

By:Curtis Morton

Director of Sports on Nevis, Jamir Claxton, is inviting the cricket loving public on the island, to come out in their numbers on Saturday 29th July, to witness the exciting warm up match for the SKN Patriots, as they engage the Premier’s X1, at the ET Willett Park.

According to Claxton, everything is in readiness for the game and with the UNIVERSAL BOSS, included among the players who are set to entertain the crowd, it promises to be fun and excitement in galore.

The match will bowl off at 11 am but prior to that, the SKN Patriots coaching staff will do coaching sessions with the Nevis under 13 team.

Security will be tight and spectators are asked to be patient as the law enforcement officers conduct their necessary checks. They are also kindly asked to respect the barriers that will be placed at the grounds on the day.

Adults will only pay $5.00 to get into the Park and primary school children will be allowed in free of cost.

In terms of entertainment, there will be music and a presentation will be made by the Nevis Culturama committee, with a presentation by the teenage pageant contestants.

Spectators will also be able to take photographs with the team’s mascot and get autographs from the players, at the appropriate time.

The two teams:

Premier’s XI Team

Adelvin Philip (capt) Terrance Ward (v.capt) Jason Campbell Ross Powell Saheed Williams Akeem Saunders Jael Clarke (wkp) Sheeno Berridge Wasim Mintos Justin Athanaze Nelson Boland Elsroy Powell Elvin Berridge

Manager/ Coach

Percy Daniel

SKN Patriots team

Christopher Gayle; Muhammad Hafeez; Hassan Ali; Mohammad Eisakhil; Evin Lewis; Samuel Badree; Jonathan Carter; Tabraiz Shamsi; Brandon king; Devon Thomas; Sheldon Cottrell; Fabian Allen; Shamarh Brookes and Jeremiah Louis

Phillip Simmons-Head Coach; Trevor Penney Asst Coach; Donavan miller-Asst Coach; Donna-Marie Wickham-Physio; Virgil Browne-Massage therapist; Richard Berridge-CEO