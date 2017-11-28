Top Winners Announced As Malcolm Guishard Basket League Concludes

By:Curtis Morton

The exciting 2017 edition of the Malcolm Guishard Basketball league, concluded on a high note on Sunday 26th November.

That was the evening for the closing ceremony but before the awards were handed out, the combined team of coaches and referees, engaged a youthful team.

There was much excitement and the crowd was entertained throughout.

It was a joy to see, Jamaiki running the court; Gasso being as controversial as ever and Evroy Liburd sinking a few big shots, after his hilarious roll and tumble on the court.

At the final whistle, the score line was 57 to 44, in favour of the youthful team.

Immediately after the game, the closing ceremony was held.

It was chaired by President of the NABA, Miss Wanda Parry, who gave brief welcoming remarks and also did the invocation.

Chief sponsor of the event, Hon. Mark Brantley, was on hand to deliver the awards.

In his brief address, he noted that he was pleased to sponsor the tournament, as it kept the young men, older men and those in between, positively occupied.

He committed to his continued sponsorship of the league, as long as it was possible. He also had special words of commendation for Wanda Parry, for her sterling efforts in keeping the sport alive.

The following top awards were presented:

Most points-Kareem Parry-Eagles-119

Most rebounds-Kelvin Bramble-Bronx Crisis-70

Most Assists-Royden Browne- CG Rebels-26

Most steals-Jermie Jeffers-CG Rebels-26

Most block shots-Kelvin Bramble-Bronx Crisis-22

3rd place trophy and cheque-Dynasty Ballers

2nd place trophy and cheque-CG Massives

1st place trophy and cheque-CG Rebels

MVP for the finals-Royden Browne

The referees and desk personnel were also given small cheques, as a token of appreciation.