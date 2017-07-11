Training Of Class Forty-One (41) On Track, Recruiting Continues

Police Media Release

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 10, 2017 (RSCNPF): The thirty four (34) recruits of Training Class Forty-One have adjusted well to the demands Training says the Inspector Eldrin Dickenson, Commandant at the Police Training School.

The classes now entering its 16th week of training have seen the recruits master topics such as Laws of Evidence, General Duties, Criminal Law, Internal Security, Firearms Training, Community Policing, Ethic in Policing and Customer Service.

The recruits reported for training on Monday 20th March 2017 and are expected to Pass Out-Graduate in late October 2017.

“Recruiting continues, and we are seeking to start another class that will commence training later in the year.” says Mr. Clifford Govia, the Force Personnel Officer of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. Mr. Govia stated, “applications to the Police Service are up, and the quality of our recruits is also improving, I strongly encourage male high school graduates who desire to make a difference to enlist and service in the Police Service.”

Highlighting the quality of the applicants, the Personnel Officer said, “we are seeing more applicants with CAPE passes and first degrees, and that is a good thing, it helps to improve the overall quality of the Police Service. We will need persons who can adapt to technology, who are critical and analytical thinkers, and of course they must have a sense of compassion as we continue to transform the Police Service to best serve our communities.”

“I applaud the young men and women who have who have answered and are answering the call to serve our county,” said Mr. Govia while reflecting on the recruiting efforts. He added, “I urge families to make service to our country a conversation in our homes, encourage our young people to serve, and as families support their decision, they will be better for and so will our nation.”