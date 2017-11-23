Trevester Richards Makes Fifa List of International Officials

By:Curtis Morton

The great news has been received that Trevester Richards of St. Kitts, has been elevated to the FIFA list of international officials.

Significantly, he now joins Kimbell Ward, Tristley Bassue, Graeme Browne, Ike Inniss and Mario Parry, on the international list.

The SKNFA Referees’ Department, Referees committee and the entire refereeing fraternity in St. Kitts and Nevis, has congratulated Richards on his recent appointment.

They also express gratitude to all stakeholders including but not limited to the SKNFA Executive and Staff, Football Sponsors, and the entire football population in St. Kitts – Nevis.

To have six International match officials from a population of less than 65, 000 is an honor and must be highlighted.

They are also encouraging persons between the ages of 13 – 30 who are interested in refereeing, to register with the Football House, located at Lozack Road Basseterre, St. Kitts or with Ms. Jasmine Charles of Bath Village in Nevis.

Their aim in refereeing is to develop the game; touch the world and build a better future.