Trinidad & Tobago takes care of Leewards in under 19 one dayer

By:Curtis Morton

The one day series in the ongoing WICB hosted regional one day tournament, commenced on Tuesday 15th August.

The Leewards under 19’s engaged their Trinbago counterparts at the Edgar Gilbert Park in Molineux.

The Leewards batted first and were off to the worst possible start, with aggressive opener, Jamie Cornelius going bowled for a duck, in the first over.

Thereafter, Kadeem Henry and Uri Smith, put together the best partnership of the innings—68, before they were parted.

After that, the slide continued and the Leewards stuttered to 122 all out in 39.2 overs.

The lads from Trinidad and Tobago, made light work of the target, just utilizing 21 overs to overhaul it.

Julien led the way with a well-played 41, which included 8 fours and 1 six.

Summarized scores: Leewards 122 all out in 39.2 overs: Uri Smith 33; Kadeem Henry 27; M. Louis 20

Matthew Patrick 3 for 18; A. Mahabirsingh 3 for 12

Trinidad & Tobago 124 for 3 in 21 overs: L. Julien 41; K. Simmons 22; C. Cooper 22*

Floyd 2 for 24; Dimitri Adams 1 for 16

Trinidad &Tobago won by 7 wickets