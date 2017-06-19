Tropical Storm Bret Forms in Central Atlantic; Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Expected in Windward Islands

Story Highlights

Tropical Storm Bret has formed east of the Windward Islands.

Tropical storm warnings have been issued for portions of the southern Windward Islands.

Heavy rain and gusty winds are expected over the Windward Islands Monday night into Tuesday.

Tropical Storm Bret has formed in the central Atlantic Ocean and is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the Windward Islands Monday night into early Tuesday.

