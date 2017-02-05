The US justice department has filed a court motion against the suspension of President Trump’s travel ban on people from seven mainly Muslim nations.

The move seeks to reverse Friday’s ruling by a federal judge in Washington state.

Visa holders from the affected nations have been scrambling to get flights to the US, fearing they have a slim window to enter America.Read More….http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-38871526

Related