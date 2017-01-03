North Korea recently tested a new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile

Donald Trump has dismissed North Korea’s claim to be developing missiles capable of striking America.

In a tweet, the US president-elect derided the claim by North Korea’s Kim Jong-un that preparations were in the final stage, saying: “It won’t happen.”

It was not clear if Mr Trump was expressing doubts about North Korea's nuclear capabilities or was planning preventative action.