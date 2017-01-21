Thousands were lining the streets to greet President Trump and the first lady as they walked Pennsylvania Avenue in the inauguration parade

President Donald Trump has painted a bleak picture of a broken country after being sworn in as US president.

He spoke of abandoned factories, rampant crime and a failed education system, pledging that his presidency would bring about change.

"This American carnage stops right here and stops right now," President Trump said on the steps of the Capitol.