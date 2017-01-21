President Donald Trump has painted a bleak picture of a broken country after being sworn in as US president.
He spoke of abandoned factories, rampant crime and a failed education system, pledging that his presidency would bring about change.
“This American carnage stops right here and stops right now,” President Trump said on the steps of the Capitol.Read More..http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-38688507
