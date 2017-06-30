Trump travel ban comes into effect for six countries

People from six mainly Muslim countries and all refugees now face tougher US entry due to President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban.

It means people without “close” family or business relationships in the US could be denied visas and barred entry.

Monday’s Supreme Court ruling upheld the temporary ban, a key Trump policy.

But the judges provided a major exception, for those who have “a credible claim of a bona fide relationship” with someone in the US.

The effect is that citizens of the affected countries with a close relative in the US, such as a spouse, parent, child or sibling, will potentially be allowed in.

In a last minute change, the Trump administration extended the definition of close family to include fiancés.Read More..http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-us-canada-40452360